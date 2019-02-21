Anyone can enter $2500 derby bash

NICE PRIZE: Big money is up for grabs following the announcement Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway will host the Australian Demolition Derby Championship on May 4.

CASTROL Edge Lismore Speedway will host one of the most lucrative demolition derbies ever held on the national speedway scene with the winner to pocket $2500 on May 4.

It's the Australian Demolition Derby Championship and members of the general public holding a current driver's licence can enter.

It's a rare opportunity to be crowned the best demolition derby speedway driver in the country without even being a speedway competitor in the first place.

Regulations and specifications are provided with each nomination form and it does not take a major rebuild to ensure a car meets the required safety standards to enter, though there are demands placed on entries.

All cars will be checked and examined to ensure demolition derby driver safety requirements as per strict stipulations are met. Elsewhere on the Lismore speedway website the nomination forms with rules, regulations and specification requirements can be downloaded.

Even the driver who is judged the "most spectacular” will pocket a cool $500.

The money is good and the basic rules after very simple: last car running wins the big cash award.

It's almost anything goes in a demolition derby which resembles a bull fight on wheels.

Cars will be crashed, bodywork will be absolutely battered, doors demolished and mud guards mangled as the epic survival of the fittest rages into the ultimate elimination contest.

Sometimes the winning car has few panels attached and is not even on four wheels.

Just so long as the motor is running and it's mobile and is the ultimate survivor of this crunching metal mayhem.

Promoter David Lander can be contacted directly on 0408 222 908 and will accept nominations over the phone after contact details for nomination forms to be forwarded either via email or post are provided.