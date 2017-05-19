Antiques fair: Pick up a bargain and invest for the future

Keith Aggett from Aggett's Antiques based at Old Grevillia, with his tinplate 'Boys Toys' at Alstonville Antiques and Collectables Fair.

TRAVEL back in time, pick up a bargain and invest for the future at Alstonville's Antiques and Collectables Fair tomorrow.

An oil painting by renowned Australian landscape artist Sydney Long will be one of the features of this year's fair.

In its eighth year, the fair will also host an array of quality antiques, jewellery, books, toys, furniture, collectables, and vintage items from all over world, are brought by nearly 40 reputable NSW and interstate dealers.

Gatton antique dealer Greg Ough will bring the painting - Figure in Landscape - to the fair.

Painted on a cedar panel, it measures 40cm by 25cm and is valued at approximately $8000.

Raffle tickets are available from which proceeds will be used to support Lismore flood victims.

Raffle prizes include original sketches featuring local attractions, valued at $420 each by renowned Goldcoast artist Michael McMahon.

Car fans can get their fix with displays of vintage, veteran, sports and classic cars.

Keith and Louise from Aggett's Antiques based at Old Grevillia have some old gems for sale after a recent buying trip in the UK.

Among their finds were:

1. Rare Clockwork Tinplate Yard Crane, circa 1950, with four working functions, made in the US Zone, Germany.

2. Very collectable Tinplate Clockwork Motorcycle, made in the USSR, circa 1955, in full working order.

3. Boxed Triang Minic Clockwork Tinplate Tipper Truck

4. Pre WW2 Mettoy Tinplate Clockwork Tipper Truck

The highlight of their three week trip was a visit to the Nec Toy Fair at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, where Louise obtained Minnie & Mickey Mouse Toys among other soft toys.

All will be for sale at the Alstonville Leisure & Entertainment Centre, 42- 46 Commercial Road Alstonville, on Saturday May 20 from 9am-4.30pm and Sunday May 21 from 10am-3.00pm.

Entry is $6, while children aged under 14 are free when accompanied by an adult.

Proceeds of the fair are used to fund local Rotary community projects.