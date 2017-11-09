Menu
Antibiotic resistance: 'We will lose many lives'

USE WISELY: Antibiotic resistance has become a great concern in the medical world. Contributed

NEXT week is World Antibiotic Awareness Week and if you are prone to using them you need to read this article.

Casino pharmacist John Black is urging people to be aware of when and how they take their medication.

"Antibiotic resistance has become a very significant problem in our world,” he said.

"Antibiotics are used to save lives but if we don't use them properly, diseases build resistance to them and we will lose many lives.”

The facts around antibiotic resistance are that overuse and misuse has become the cause.

The facts:

  • Prior to antibiotics, simple bacterial infections could kill
  • Antibiotics don't work for all infections, only bacteria, not viruses like colds and flu.
  • Bacteria becomes resistant to antibiotics, not people.
  • Resistant bacteria can develop in people after a course of antibiotics.
  • Sharing and using leftover antibiotics can increase resistance.
  • By 2050 up to 10 million people may die from untreatable infections due to antibiotic resistance.
  • Time taken for resistance to new antiobiotics is getting shorter.

Visit nps.org.au/waaw

