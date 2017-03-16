Anti-vax 'rock star' sells out Mullum event

NORTHERN Rivers Vaccination Supporters have slammed anti-vax hero David 'Avocado' Wolfe's upcoming Mullumbimby Hall gig, calling for Byron Shire councillors to cancel the event.

Mr Wolfe, a self-described "rock star of the superfoods” has sold out his 'nutrition talk' at Mullumbimby, which has the lowest vaccination rates in Australia, scheduled for Thursday night.

In an open letter published to councillors and local MPs on Wednesday, Vaccination Supporters warned Wolfe's 'ranting' shouldn't be ignored.

"We must put aside our political differences to combat David Wolfe's dangerous views,” a spokesperson wrote.

"(MP) Thomas (George), and (MP) Tamara (Smith) must stand up for the children, the elderly and immune-compromised of the North Coast.

"We need a united approach to drive up vaccination rates, which in Mullumbimby and Byron Shire are below 50 per cent.

"Marrickville Council provides an excellent example, when they cancelled the David Wolfe event due to be held at Marrickville Town Hall.

"We call upon you and all other elected members of Council to publicly condemn the use of this partially tax payer funded venue as a platform for dangerous anti-vaccination propaganda.”