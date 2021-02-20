Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Protestors are getting set to march in Melbourne to rally against the nationwide rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, saying it’s “medical coercion”.
Protestors are getting set to march in Melbourne to rally against the nationwide rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, saying it’s “medical coercion”.
Health

Anti-vax protesters to take to streets

by Olivia Jenkins
20th Feb 2021 12:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Yet another spate of protestors plan to take to the streets of Melbourne on Saturday afternoon, this time to campaign against the nationwide coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The "Millions march against mandatory COVID vaccinations" is one of 11 locations across the country where anti-vaccination protestors will march to take their stand against what event organisers have described as "medical coercion".

The march is scheduled to kick off at Fawkner Park in South Yarra at 12pm, with a range of speakers planning to address the crowd before they march around the park.

Attendees have been encouraged to bring megaphones, drums and whistles among other equipment to use while walking around the park.

Organisers of the group Melbourne Freedom Rally have posted unfounded claims that any coronavirus vaccine approved by health authorities could impact fertility and that there is no data to prove its efficacy across multiple age groups.

But, the Toxic Goods Administration is carrying out quality control checks on every batch of the vaccine following the arrival of the first batches in Australia on Monday.

The country's national vaccine rollout is scheduled to begin on Monday, with multiple hubs across Victoria prepared to administer the first jabs to high-risk workers and aged care residents.

olivia.jenkins@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-vax protesters to take to Melbourne streets

anti-vaxxers coronavirus covid-19 vaccine protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 parks that could be sold off for housing

        Premium Content 5 parks that could be sold off for housing

        News REVEALED: How much could the council make from selling off these five Casino sites?

        Behind the scenes: Photos of Warriors ahead of Titans clash

        Premium Content Behind the scenes: Photos of Warriors ahead of Titans clash

        Rugby League Kiwi coach said second trial scrapping is a shame but not a disaster

        Sorry Bluesfest and Splendour, Byron’s got a new festival

        Premium Content Sorry Bluesfest and Splendour, Byron’s got a new festival

        News It'll be the “love child of a street festival and music conference”

        BOM: Hazardous surf warning for surfers, rock fishers

        Premium Content BOM: Hazardous surf warning for surfers, rock fishers

        News BOM warns surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal...

        • 20th Feb 2021 11:24 AM