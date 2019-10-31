Menu
The elaborate hoax has created a storm among parents.
Anti-vax post a Halloween hoax

by Jackie Sinnerton & Kate Kyriacou
31st Oct 2019 9:30 PM
AN ANTI-vax Facebook post from a "registered nurse" offering to post lollipops infected with her son's chickenpox virus to other parents is a Halloween hoax, Queensland police have confirmed.

Queensland Health's infectious diseases team says the risk risk of transmission of the virus via lollipop was extremely low, but has slammed the social media move as a serious issue.

Animal anti-vaxxers use 'titer test' instead

A spokesman confirmed there was no current or former employee by the name given on the post.

But the elaborate hoax has created a storm among parents and caused upset to Facebook page admin Catherine Hughes, who lost her little boy Riley at four weeks of age when he contracted whooping cough (pertussis), as he was too young for his first round of immunisations.

 

The ’chickenpox lollipop’ post
The ’chickenpox lollipop’ post

 

Riley's parents set up the Facebook page Light For Riley in honour of their baby, and to campaign to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases in Australia

"This is the kind of thing we have been fighting, and it is extremely upsetting," Ms Hughes said.

The damaging post from the fake nurse claimed that she was offering "natural immunity this Halloween" for $1 plus postage.

