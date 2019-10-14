Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLIMATE: The local Extinction Rebellion movement, pictured at a recent activity at Lismore Shopping Square, is one of the organisation that called for the protest this weekend.
CLIMATE: The local Extinction Rebellion movement, pictured at a recent activity at Lismore Shopping Square, is one of the organisation that called for the protest this weekend. Sophie Moeller
News

Anti-Adani call for protest at local plumbing business

14th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR environmental organisations have called for a protest this weekend outside a Byron Bay business because its international owner may be connected in the future to the Adani Carmichael mining project.

Galillee Blockade, Frontline Action on Coal, Extinction Rebellion Northern Rivers and Stop Adani Byron Shire have called for "a creative, family- friendly protest” outside Tradelink Plumbing Services at Banksia Dr in the Industrial Estate from 9am "engaging both Tradelink customers and staff”.

In their social media call, the organisations explained Tradelink Plumbing Centres were owned by Fletcher Building, a New Zealand company bidding to supply materials for Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Both Fletcher Building in New Zealand and Tradelink Plumbing Services in Byron Bay declined to comment.

Byron Shire Council was asked for comment but did not answer by the time of publication.

adani mine byron bay extinction rebellion northern rivers community stop adani byron shire tradelink plumbing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat off Ballina

    'INCREDIBLE': 30+ killer whales surround boat off Ballina

    Environment THE killer whales separated a humpback calf from its mother and devoured it, as passengers watched in awe. WATCH THE VIDEOS.

    WATCH: Slippery customer cornered outside Ballina bank

    premium_icon WATCH: Slippery customer cornered outside Ballina bank

    Community A snake made its way into River St -- who knows how?

    Young RFS member talks about fighting his first fire

    premium_icon Young RFS member talks about fighting his first fire

    Community 'He didn't just save a building, it was somebody's home'

    Fan reunion for popular drama TV series coming to Lismore

    premium_icon Fan reunion for popular drama TV series coming to Lismore

    Whats On Tickets on sale for reunion event for Logie Award-winning series