Anti-Adani call for protest at local plumbing business

CLIMATE: The local Extinction Rebellion movement, pictured at a recent activity at Lismore Shopping Square, is one of the organisation that called for the protest this weekend.

CLIMATE: The local Extinction Rebellion movement, pictured at a recent activity at Lismore Shopping Square, is one of the organisation that called for the protest this weekend. Sophie Moeller

FOUR environmental organisations have called for a protest this weekend outside a Byron Bay business because its international owner may be connected in the future to the Adani Carmichael mining project.

Galillee Blockade, Frontline Action on Coal, Extinction Rebellion Northern Rivers and Stop Adani Byron Shire have called for "a creative, family- friendly protest” outside Tradelink Plumbing Services at Banksia Dr in the Industrial Estate from 9am "engaging both Tradelink customers and staff”.

In their social media call, the organisations explained Tradelink Plumbing Centres were owned by Fletcher Building, a New Zealand company bidding to supply materials for Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Both Fletcher Building in New Zealand and Tradelink Plumbing Services in Byron Bay declined to comment.

Byron Shire Council was asked for comment but did not answer by the time of publication.