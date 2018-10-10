Mundine, Horn trade jabs ahead of Rumble

ANTHONY Mundine has vowed to continue the Terence Crawford nightmare for Jeff Horn, as the pair today met for their first face-off ahead of their November 30 bout at Suncorp Stadium.

In a lively press conference on Wednesday, the always candid Mundine said he was going to end the hype around Queensland boxer Horn, who lost his WBO world welterweight title fight to Crawford in June.

It's the comeback fight for Horn and also Mundine's farewell to boxing.

Jeff Horn and Anthony Mundine will fight on November 30 at Suncorp Stadium in the ‘River City Rumble’. Picture: Annette Dew

Mundine has promised to go out on a high and continue the pain for Horn, following that loss to Crawford earlier this year.

"The Crawford nightmare is going to continue, for real," Mundine said.

"I've been sporting royalty in this country for more than three decades.

"I'm going to show this young boy what's up … I'm bigger, I'm faster, I'm stronger.

"I can't see him beating me. I'm the razzler, I'm the dazzler.

"I'm going to let this young boy know which generation is better.

"He's awkward but … I know how to deal with awkward fighters. Let's do it."

The "River City Rumble" will be held at Suncorp Stadium on November 30, with tickets released to the public Thursday.

'The Man' Mundine made reference to the age gap and difference in experience between him and 30-year-old Horn several times, dubbing Horn 'The Boy'.

He said he would teach Horn the "ABCs and 1-2-3s" of boxing once they entered the ring.

Horn copped all of Mundine's jabs on the chin and had his own cheeky stab back at the former rugby league star.

"No one is questioning how well you've done in this sport, that's for sure," Horn said to his opponent.

"It's lucky you called yourself 'The Man' Mundine because I keep getting called 'The Boy'" right now so maybe that might be swapped over at the end of this."