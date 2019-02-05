Milford gets a kick from Roos

BRISBANE'S playmakers have been given a wake-up call over the importance of their kicking game, after spending part of last week training with AFL club, North Melbourne.

Anthony Milford, Kodi Nikorima, Andrew McCullough and Jamayne Isaako spent three days with the Kangaroos in a bid to not only work on their personal development but also improve their individual kicking games.

And Milford said the experience - an idea of coach Anthony Seibold - was invaluable.

The five-eighth started to develop more consistency in his kicking game towards the back end of last season, but said he now knows how important it is to perfect that for the 2019 season.

"I've come to realise it is really important for the game, especially the way it's going," Milford said of his kicking game.

"When you're in that arm wrestle as well, (it's about) trying to get us out of trouble. It's a big part of our game.

"If we're not on our kicking game, we're not going to give ourselves the best opportunity to win the game.

"Me and Kodi are keeping ourselves accountable. If we pick up on things where we could help each other out, I'll always tip him on and he'll do the same thing.

"I just need to evolve as a player and the next step is getting my kicking game as best as I can."

Milford, who said several North Melbourne players will join the Broncos at training next week, was not only impressed with what he learnt about his kicking game, but also the professionalism of the Kangaroos.

Better technique could be crucial for Milford. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

He said the biggest lesson he took when it came to his kicking was how to work on his ball drop.

But outside of that, he also was given an insight into other ways to prepare for training and games.

"It was about breaking down the techniques of kicking, making it a lot easier," he said of his training.

"A big thing for me was my ball drop. If I'm not bringing the ball down on my foot, if I'm not hitting the right spot, the ball goes everywhere.

"I've learnt a lot and I'm trying to do it in my own game. If your ball drop is not on, you're not directing the kick where you want.

"(North Melbourne) was a different mindset, just seeing the way they get ready for training, get ready for their mini game simulations and the way they went about their stuff.

"They're real professional in everything they do and it's a great club. They always full tilt in everything they're doing."

