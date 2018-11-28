Answer the call to help save lives

DEDICATED: Lifeline Northern Rivers call centre volunteer Alick Mitchell, pictured last year, has been handling crisis calls for 10 years.

Hamish Broome

MISSING a call to the Northern Rivers crisis line can be the difference between life and death.

That's the message from Lifeline Lismore centre manager Niall Mulligan, who confirmed the organisation is struggling to assist everyone who phones the 13 11 14 crises line.

"We need help and are calling for 20 more volunteers to join our crisis support staff of 65," Mr Mulligan said.

"We are recruiting now.

"People should volunteer if they want to play a part in reducing the rate of suicide locally and nationally, which is a large number.

"The training will also equip them to manage a lot of things better in their own lives and they will also get a great deal of satisfaction making a difference in people's lives."

The latest figures from ABS show there were a staggering 3128 suicides in 2017 - more than eight per day, one every three hours.

Mr Mulligan said Lifeline was committed to lowering those numbers nationally.

"At busy periods there are still calls that go unanswered. We need to answer every call to 13 11 14," he said.

"We want to make an even more effective contribution in 2019 by adding volunteer numbers at times where we are under resourced, during early mornings, evenings and weekends.

"The call demands remains relatively steady throughout the year, but at times we struggle during those time because volunteers have other commitments."

Mr Mulligan said said out of the 21,000 calls that will be made to the crisis line in 2018, more than a 1000 of them came from people at high risk of harming themselves, or others.

Nationally Lifeline Crisis Supporters answer more than 2000 calls every day, which includes more than 120 calls from people at imminent risk of ending their own lives.

Mr Mulligan said the Lifeline crisis line offered a life-saving and life-changing alternative.

"It is always there for those confronting crisis and suicide, but also for those who trust us with their ongoing and often complex problems," he said.

"There are never any hoops to jump through or barriers to receiving help or judgements made - we provide a confidential and caring service and are only a phone call or online chat away.

"Training includes a significant element of on-line eLearning reinforced by 8 x 4 hour classroom-based modules and four days of experiential training focussing on Suicide Intervention Skills and Mental Health First Aid. This leads to a closely supervised and supported workplace training program which prepares the volunteer for acceptance as a probationary crisis support volunteer.

The next Crisis Support Worker Training course will run from mid-February 2019. The closing date for applications is Thursday December 6.

To receive a detailed information pack about the training email kate.welch@lifeline.org.au or call 6622 4133.