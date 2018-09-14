Another video shop in region set to close

END OF AN ERA: Mullum Video co owner Robyn Rutter will close the doors for the last time with her husband Peter, next week.

END OF AN ERA: Mullum Video co owner Robyn Rutter will close the doors for the last time with her husband Peter, next week. Francis Witsenhuysen

ONE of the several video stores left on the Northern Rivers will close its doors for good next week.

The story goes, Mullum Video (formerly Video Ezy) started out in the back of a van when a lady delivered VHS videos around town, before she eventually moved into a back shop in the complex where it stands.

Long-time Mullumbimby locals Robyn and Peter have run the business for the last 11 years but due to "times changing and the impact of the internet” the couple had to recently make the hard call to shut up shop for good on Sunday September 23.

"It's sad but when when door closes another one opens,” Mrs Rutter said.

"We have a very big floor space, the store is actually four shops, and we looked at downsizing but the cost of doing that when we were already in decline just wasn't viable.

"When we bought the business things were booming. The video stores that are surviving have diversified into other retail products - we are solely rental and ex rental but what do you go into that's not affected by the internet.”

Over the last 11 years the couple have put through 20 junior staff members and two long-term senior staff members while forming countless friendships with customers.

"We've really had a great time here, it's only been positive,” she said.

"We will definitely miss all of our lovely customers.

"You form a real connection with people ... it's not just chatting about movies, people have come in when they needed to have a chat or to talk about losing a loved one.”

Mrs Rutter said the shop had become "a real meeting point for local families over the years.”

"I'll miss the Friday and Saturday night movie nights with the kids and families buzzing around, it was just a good vibe,” she said.

"Thank you to all our supporters and everyone who's popped in and to say goodbye.

"It's been emotional but we have to move forward and take life as it comes.”

With retirement definitely not on the cards any time soon for the couple, Mrs Rutter plans to have a "much-needed break” before looking for work again.

"Peter is already working another Job,” she said.

Since opening Mullum Video the Rutters have been actively supporting local community groups, sporting clubs, schools and sporting clubs. They've also helped out a local homeless woman for the last four years by letting her leave her bags in the corner of the shop.

The couple are selling all of their remaining stock and will hold the last two dollar Tuesday movie night next Tuesday where all DVD's and Blue Rays will be 2$ to buy.