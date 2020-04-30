Another Song About Love is not your ordinary book, or album

FOR 15 years, Dr Janie Conway Herron taught others how to channel their thoughts and feelings into creative writing as head of the creative writing program at Southern Cross University.

Upon retirement, Dr Conway Herron stopped teaching others to write and started to try it herself, which resulted in a book and album called, Another Song about Love.

She said that despite being a fiction novel, the book takes inspiration from her life while the album is able to soundtrack each chapter or stand as individual works.

“It’s not an autobiography, it’s a fiction … it’s not a memoir of my life. I am using that background to write a novel about Lillie Bloom, a woman who is a single mum which I was, and trying to make it in the music scene and an exploration of what that meant back then,” Dr Conway Herron said.

“The book really came first and the songs later but I spent a long time teaching at Southern Cross University and when I retired, I decided I wanted to turn this experimental manuscript which I had done for my masters into something.”

“I just had this idea that ‘why don’t I use my own songs?’ and when I looked at which songs would fit they all did one way or the other so that’s when I recorded the 15 songs.”

There’s a strong familial influence to the project, which sees Dr Conway Herron’s son Tamlin Tregonning play several of the instruments on the album and her husband, Peter Herron, shoot the video clips for the album.

“It does make it really special as a project to with my family … it sounds really good and I am really happy with it and as a family legacy and keeping that story going it’s really good,” she said.

The Lismore local is reaching out for public support to help fund the final part of the project which will allow her to finish and release the project.

“I think they’ll be pleased the way the novel and album operate side-by-side it’s a really different project like that … each chapter is also a song and each song interprets the scene of that chapter in a different, I am hoping people will really love.”

To support the project before the campaign closes on Friday, see https://www.pozible.com/profile/janie-conway-herron-1.