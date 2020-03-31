Another setback for local rugby star

Evans Head product Izack Rodda playing for the Wallabies. He is currently training in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Darren England.

Evans Head product Izack Rodda playing for the Wallabies. He is currently training in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo Darren England.

SELF isolation and the Super Rugby season shutdown has been the latest setback for Evans Head product Izack Rodda, who had only recently made his return to the field.

Rodda is currently training on his own with the Super Rugby season shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wallabies and Queensland Reds second-rower has set up a home gym in Brisbane with the Reds giving players a training program to complete while the season is on hold.

He was rested for two games of the Super Rugby season after having ankle surgery following the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year.

The 23-year-old has been a shining light in a struggling Wallabies side and signed a four-year contract last season.

His name has been floated as a future captain at the Reds with the young Queensland side showing plenty of potential before the recent shutdown.

He will be at the Reds until at least 2023 with a domestic competition to run against the other Australian Super Rugby teams if competition resumes this year.

The Reds are coached by dual rugby league and rugby union international Brad Thorn while No 8 Harry Wilson was one of the form players of the competition.

Rodda, a Lismore rugby junior, left the Far North Coast to finish high school at Ipswich Grammar six years ago and has been part of the Queensland rugby system since.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for this Reds team,” Rodda said.

“We’ve all been together through that Queensland pathway.

“We’ve all come through together at U20s level and then some made their Super Rugby debuts earlier than others, but we’re all now that same crew who went through with U20s.

“We’re all very close mates. There are good friendships there and we’re just going to keep building and looking forward to how we go as a team.

“I’ve been loving my time at the Reds creating friendships and it’s been great to learn under Thorny being an ex-secondrower who’s helped my game.”

Wollongbar-Alsonville junior and current Rebels front-rower Matt Gibbon has also been training in isolation in Melbourne.

Rugby Australia has suspended all club activity until at least May 1.