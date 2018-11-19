Another royal wedding? Beatrice’s new love

Princess Beatrice of York has a new boyfriend. Picture: Matrix

PRINCESS Beatrice has a new boyfriend - and could be following sister Eugenie up the aisle within months.

She has fallen for multi-millionaire property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and has introduced him to her parents, The Sun reports.

The Duke and Duchess of York's daughter, 30, has been dating the divorcee, who has a son aged two, for two months.

Last week, she introduced Edoardo, 34, to friends as her boyfriend at a lavish party thrown by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal Diwali in London.

And the couple have enjoyed a string of cosy dates.

A friend said: "Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual friend".

"They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They've been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.

"They could even be tying the knot in 2019 - it's already been discussed by her friends.

"Everyone is thrilled that Bea is so happy and in such a good place right now."

Cricket-loving Edoardo is the stepson of ex-PM David Cameron's late pal, Christopher Shale, who died of natural causes at Glastonbury festival in 2011.

The Queen's granddaughter, who is eighth in line to the throne, met Edo a month before Eugenie got married on October 12.

She has been single since splitting from her American boyfriend Dave Clark in 2016 after a decade together.

Before Uber executive Clark, 33 - who married his girlfriend Lynn Anderson in July - Beatrice dated New Yorker Paolo Liuzzo - her first love when she was 17.

Liuzzo was arrested in Australia and charged with cocaine possession in 2009.

Her new boyfriend has considerably better prospects.

The opera fan and dog lover founded his property consultancy Banda, or "big shed" in Swahili, in 2007.

He has a two-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship and specialises in discreetly finding and developing multi-million pound homes for rich clients.

