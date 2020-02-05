Another Health service boss resigns

Another health service chief executive has resigned after steering the hospital and health service in her region through a period of 'significant change'.

THE chief executive of the Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service Clare Douglas has resigned.

The service's board chair Clive Skarott announced "with regret" Ms Douglas's decision to the leave the role in a statement today, describing her as an "outstanding leader".

Mr Skarott said Ms Douglas had steered the hospital and health service through a period of "significant change".

Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service CEO Clare Douglas to leave the role. Picture: Marc McCormack

Ms Douglas took over the Cairns and Hinterland HHS as interim chief executive in June 2016 and was formally appointed to the role six months later.

She was responsible for a $1 billion budget and about 6500 employees serving a population of more than 250,000 people in Queensland's far north.

Mr Skarott said the hospital and health service would search internationally for a replacement chief executive.

Ms Douglas was awarded a Public Service Medal in the Australia Day Honours this year for "outstanding service to rural and remote health".

She arrived in Cairns after working for the Mackay Hospital and Health Service.

Mr Skarott said she planned to return to Melbourne to be closer to family.

She will finish with the Cairns and Hinterland HHS on March 20.

Tina Chinery, the HHS's executive director for Cairns services, will act as chief executive until a replacement is appointed.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is yet to announce a permanent replacement for its former chief executive Adrian Pennington, who was terminated "effective immediately" more than four months ago.