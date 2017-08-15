Another Nimbin lane boy gets jail

A NIMBIN lane boy sentenced for drug supply in Lismore Local Court yesterday is expected to face a seven month jail sentence but may be granted home detention.

Rye Lewis Levy, 38, was one of three men sentenced yesterday after their matters were adjourned at a mass local court sentencing late last month.

Levy had pleaded guilty to taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug.

Magistrate R Denes indicated Levy would be sentenced to seven months in jail but requested Levy be assessed for home detention.

The court will make a final ruling on September 25.

The second Nimbin man sentenced yesterday, 24-year-old Jake Dillon Carl Stanton, received a nine month suspended sentence for taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs.

The third man, Joseph Walkenshaw Hunter, 24, received a seven month suspended sentence for the same conviction.

Six remaining men are still awaiting sentencing over their role in the supply of cannabis in Nimbin's Rainbow Lane.

They are all scheduled to hear their fate on August 31 in Lismore Local Court.

On July 27 seven men were handed custodial jail sentences and 11 were granted suspended sentences over their involvement as 'lane boys', which police documented on camera over several months last year.

The seven men are currently on bail and awaiting appeal hearings, which are expected early next month in Lismore District Court.