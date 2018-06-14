Menu
Police allege an inmate was arranging the supply of drugs into a NSW prison.
Crime

Another man charged over alleged jail drug syndicate

14th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
POLICE have laid more charges in relation to what they claim was a large-scale drug supply syndicate.

Strike Force Trevalsa, formed by the Richmond Police District in January this year, has previously charged four men.

They have since arrested a 23-year-old man, who they allege was an inmate arranging the supply of Byprenorphine into a New South Wales correctional centre.

Police yesterday arrested the man at the correctional centre and charged him with 11 counts of supplying a prohibited drug and one count of participating in a criminal group activity.

He was due to face Lismore Local Court on Monday, July 16.

Richmond Police District Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay commended his officers' joint investigation with Corrective Services NSW.

"Our priority is to protect the community and remove these deadly drugs from our streets, but also to ensure those incarcerated and before the courts do not continue to commit offences,” Insp Lindsay said.

"We encourage the community to report anything suspicious to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be given in confidence.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Lismore Northern Star

