Another lap: Lismore Kart Club turns 50

THE Lismore Kart Club is celebrating a fine milestone in turning fifty this year and they’re still as revved-up as ever.

The club has a proud history dating back to 1970 when founding member Barry Fisher sought interest in creating a dedicated karting club.

Since that moment, the club has gone from strength to strength as they’ve grown in number and hosted the NSW Dirt Titles in 1979 and 1982.

Club president Di Smith said that the secret to their success is how accessible the club is to the younger and older generations.

“I think nothing is greater than seeing the kids, making great friendships and improve in the driving / race skills and if they get on the podium thanking their mates, parents, sponsors and so on,” Mrs Smith said.

“It really is a sport enjoyed by all age groups, we have families of three generations racing and if someone needs a hand just ask and someone is willing to pitch in and give you a hand.”

Recently, Karting NSW has helped lower fees to help more people get into karting and Mrs Smith said it was a great time to get involved.

“We are affiliated under Karting NSW and the focus is grass root karting and Karting NSW have brought down the price of race licences and introduced excellent tyres which do not need replacing every race meeting. This is a huge saving for club members.”

“This is a perfect time to study up on the race rules and other information so you will be track ready and we are there to help you get there. We always welcome new members,” Mrs Smith said.

The Lismore Kart Club is a community-focused club and Mrs Smith said this success would not have happened without the help of volunteers.

“The volunteers that put in the countless hours that run the club 24/7 ... without our committee, officials, we do not race, and to all our members that turn up to do our working bees – this club belongs to you and it looks great.”