Another gap bridged in highway construction

A BRIDGE building contract for another 23 bridges on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade has been announced.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the Bielby Hull Albem joint venture had been awarded the contract to build the bridges between Trustrums Hill at Woodburn and Richmond River at Broadwater, and the new Mororo Bridge.

"The fantastic progress being made on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section is also great news for the local economy because it means about 2,500 direct jobs across the project as work progresses,” Mr Hogan said.

"The economic boost the upgrade is having on the region is already clear, with the latest statistics from the Clarence Valley Council's Economic Monitor indicating the lowest level of unemployment in the region in more than five years and growth in the local economy outstripping the state average.”

He said more than 70 per cent of work on the Pacific Highway upgrade is now complete, which has resulted in a halving of the road toll.

New South Wales Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the award of the latest contracts brought the highway another step closer to two lanes in each direction all the way from Hexham, near Newcastle, to the Queensland border.

"Piling has started for the bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood and all 117 foundations for the bridge are expected to be completed by the end of 2017,” he said.

"Installing foundations for bridges between Glenugie and Maclean and between Devils Pulpit and Richmond River is also underway, with piling expected to start between Maclean and Devils Pulpit next month.”

New South Wales Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey touring the area today said 166 bridges, including 57 twin bridges, would be built as part of the 155-kilometre project, including major bridges crossing the Clarence and Richmond rivers.

"Early work, including survey and geotechnical investigations for the bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater, is nearly complete, with piling for this bridge expected to start in September, weather permitting,” Mrs Pavey said.

"Contracts for the remaining bridges and five main civil work contracts for the highway between Glenugie and Pimlico are expected to be awarded before the end of 2017.”

The community can now view an animation of the new Clarence River Bridge at Harwood at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b. The Australian and New South Wales governments are jointly funding the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade on an 80:20 basis.