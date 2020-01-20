Another East Lismore business closes its doors

The former ASYA Groceries building is up for lease.

A BUILDING in East Lismore that was once home to an Asian grocery is up for lease.

The former ASYA Groceries on Dalley St, East Lismore, which sold Filipino, Indonesian, Vietnamese and Chinese products and specialty items closed its doors last month and the former owners have left a note on the building doors advising customers that they have moved to Maclean.

“Thank you for your support over the past three years,” they wrote in the note.

Pidcock Commercial Real Estate Lismore have listed the building for lease on its website.

The building is described as a “highly exposed shop on corner of busy trunk roads in East Lismore”.

“Located adjacent to busy shopping centre and road to Southern Cross University. Approximately 15m frontage with big glass display windows.

“Clean open retail space with good lighting, airconditioned. Easy customer parking at curb side,” the online listing stated.

It is the latest of several East Lismore businesses to close its doors.

Poular pie shop, Country Kitchen Corner on Wyrallah Rd at East Lismore, which sold gourmet pies and coffee, closed last year.

The building is still up for lease through First National Real Estate Wal Murray & Co.

The pie shop was popular with tradies for its convenient location on the busy intersection of Wyrallah Rd and Esmonde St. It also had an easy drive-through design.

In October, Uncle Lims Asian Fusion Restaurant announced it was moving from Wyrallah Rd to Keen St because owner Ethan Lim said they were not getting enough lunch traffic.

In five short weeks the restaurant was trading with a new look and menu in the space where La Vida Restaurant once stood.

Popular corner shop, Mine & Gary’s Fiveways, closed in September last year.

The building was sold to the Lismore Wesleyan Methodist Church of Australia and will become a community centre and op-shop.