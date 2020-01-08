Another crack at the crown for Lennox surfer girl

GIRL IN THE CURL: Defending U12 girls champion Ocea Curtis from Lennox Head, continued her dominant streak by winning her opening heat on Wednesday at the Surfer Grom Comps series at Southport Spit in playful 2-3ft waves.

LENNOX Head mermaid Ocea Curtis showed her tremendous style with a decisive first heat victory on the first day of the final Queensland leg in the 2019/20 Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps Series.

Enjoying the 2-3ft waves at Southport Spit, the defending under 12s girl champion wasted no time showing she wanted another crack at the crown.

She scored an excellent 8.33 (out of a possible 10) combined with a 5.83 for a heat total of 14.16 (out of a possible 20) to defeat Grace Gosby (Caringbah, NSW) and Mia Baker (Lennox Head) respectively.

The pocket rocket won the Sunshine Coast leg of the event in December and is showing no sign of slowing down at the Gold Coast leg.

“That was pretty fun ‒ we’ve got some great waves today,” she said.

“The conditions were pretty slow, so we really had to be selective with our wave choice.

“I’m keen to do some more surfing with the other competitors and have some fun.”

Competitors were greeted by clean right-handers peeling down the pier, which turned to both right and left-handers as the tide dropped during the day.

Other standouts included Leihani Zoric (Byron Bay) in the U10 Boys and Max McGillivray (Evans Head) in the U12 Boys who came second in heat one with 10.03 and won heat two with a 14.07 out of a possible 20.

The final will be held on January 9.