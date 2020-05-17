Another Qld aged care home in lockdown

PRECAUTIONARY: Benevolent Living is in lockdown for two weeks.

ANOTHER aged care facility in Rockhampton is in lockdown as the fallout from a nurse who tested positive to COVID-19 continues.

Benevolent Living announced the news on Friday through an online statement, adding the lockdown was only precautionary.

The infected nurse from North Rockhampton Nursing Centre did not work at the West St facility.

"As the COVID-19 coronavirus situation evolves, we want to reassure you that we are implementing all possible measures prevent the spread of this new illness in our facility and to protect our residents, staff and the wider community," the statement read.

The lockdown commenced around midday on Friday and is expected to be in place for two weeks.

Benevolent Living CEO Alison Moss further outlined what the lockdown means for residents and their loved ones.

Items may still be dropped off to the facility, she said, while residents are also permitted to go offsite for essential medical appointments that cannot be accessed onsite or via Telehealth.

Family members are also permitted to assist residents to and from the appointments.

Ms Moss assured families that should a resident's condition deteriorate, visiting arrangements would be made on a case-by-case basis.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we believe it is in the best interest of our residents," she said.