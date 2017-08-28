Another BP service station to close

BP will not renew the lease at the Goonellabah site.

A SECOND BP along the Bruxner Highway has signalled it's intention to cease trading.

The Goonellabah BP has operated on the site for 10 years.

"On Thursday 31 August BP's lease tenure ends for the Goonellabah site.

”Our decision to not renew the lease is a commercial one that takes into consideration a number of factors including a site review and our broader network strategy,”said a BP spokesperson.

On August 24 the BP General Store in Wollongbar on the corner of the Bruxner Hwy and Linendale Rd closed its doors.

THE BP General Store in Wollongbar owner's request for a lease was not granted.

Their lease - which ends on August 30 - was with BP who was leasing through the landlord.

The closure of both service stations means motorists heading towards Lismore face a large stretch without a service station to refuel.

The BP at Rifle Range Road in Wollongbar is still operating.