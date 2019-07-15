Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Another bone found on NSW coast

15th Jul 2019 6:15 AM

INQUIRIES are being conducted after a bone was located on a beach at Port Macquarie on the NSW Mid North Coast.

On Sunday afternoon, the small bone, believed to be human, was discovered by passers-by in the vicinity of Flynn's Beach.

It has been seized by police and will be subject to forensic examination, with any results being compared with missing person records.

 

Bones, believed to be human, found by a spear fisherman on a reef in Port Macquarie last month. Supplied image
Bones, believed to be human, found by a spear fisherman on a reef in Port Macquarie last month. Supplied image

 

Bones belonging to one or more humans were discovered at Port Macquarie beaches last month.

A spear fisherman contacted police on Saturday June 15 after finding a bone in the water at Flynn's Beach. No other items were found during a search a day later.

More bones were found by another spear fisherman at nearby Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, on Monday June 17.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

Show More
discovery human bones nsw

Top Stories

    Man punched his niece in the face, threatened to burn home

    premium_icon Man punched his niece in the face, threatened to burn home

    Crime HIS sister took him in and asked him to stay off drugs, but he violently assaulted her daughter and stole their valuables.

    Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    premium_icon Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    Crime They allegedly had 12kg of cocaine in the car

    Future of deluxe glamping makes setting up camp much easier

    premium_icon Future of deluxe glamping makes setting up camp much easier

    Travel Spending your holiday in a tent is now much easier

    10 fun things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

    premium_icon 10 fun things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

    Whats On Need to keep the kids busy during the holidays? We've got some ideas