Another big retailer moves from CBD

OPEN: Betta Electrical Lismore will celebrate the official grand opening of it's new store at the Home Consortium shopping centre in South Lismore this weekend. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE new Betta Electrical store will mean a better and hopefully drier business says its store manager.

The electrical and white goods retailer has been preparing to relocate for months and after a soft opening last Monday, staff are preparing for its grand opening this weekend.

Store Manager Bradley Gosling said Betta's relocation from its traditional address in Woodlark St in the Lismore CBD, to its new home at the Home Consortium shopping centre in South Lismore "pretty well made schedule".

"It was pretty close," Mr Gosling said.

"We were hoping to be open by December so we are happy.

"Business is good and people are showing a lot of interest ... quite a few people are browsing because it's a brand new premises and they are curious."

Mr Gosling said the main reason for the move out of the CBD was to avoid going through another flood and to increase sales figures.

"We couldn't go through another flood," he said,

"Yes council is trying to prevent that from happening but we just couldn't lose what we lost before which was nearly a $1m worth of stock.

"We are a store that carries nearly $3m worth of stock ... we got a lot of it up but just not enough of it up.

"Another reason we moved was to pick our sales figures up again and so far so good. I predict our sales will be better than in the CBD."

He said customers wouldn't have to worry about finding a park or staying cool while shopping at the new store.

He further confirmed Betta Electrical's decision to drop Chandlers from it's name altogether to eventually be known as Betta Home Living.

"We've been trying to convert over the last five to six years," he said.

"Chandlers has been gone nationally for quite a while now. We thought it was time to make a move to change our name."