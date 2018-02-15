Menu
Soul act confirmed for this year's Bluesfest

Todd Michael 'Leon' Bridges is an American gospel and soul singer, songwriter and record producer from Fort Worth, Texas.
Todd Michael 'Leon' Bridges is an American gospel and soul singer, songwriter and record producer from Fort Worth, Texas.
Javier Encalada
by

THE 2018 Bluesfest line up has been rounded out with the last-minute addition of celebrated Soul singer Leon Bridges.

Since arriving on the scene with his Grammy-nominated album Coming Home in 2015, Bridges has become one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed singers of his generation.

Bridges has cemented his career based on his vocal accomplishments and his distinctive retro style.

The 28-year old, two-time Grammy nominee has performed for President Barack Obama at the White House in 2016, collaborated with Odesza on their single Across The Room, and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis on the stirring track Kevin.

In 2017, Bridges' standout hit River received further recognition when it was featured in the acclaimed television series Big Little Lies, starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

2018 is set to be another stellar year for the Texan native, as he supports Harry Styles on the South American leg of his world tour in May.

Bridges will play Bluesfest on Thursday and Saturday, March 29 and 31.

Other names added to the Bluesfest line up are Irish singer Ryan McMullan and Playing for Change.

Topics:  bluesfest2018 leon bridges northern rivers music festivals play for change whatson

Lismore Northern Star
