Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives are urging an anonymous person who called police about the death of a man in the Murray River six years ago to come forward.
Detectives are urging an anonymous person who called police about the death of a man in the Murray River six years ago to come forward.
Crime

Anonymous caller has clue to man who died in river

by Rhiannon Tuffield
8th Apr 2021 4:45 PM

Detectives are urging an anonymous person who called police about the death of a Victorian man in the Murray River to come forward, almost six years after the incident.

Terrence McCallion, 55, was found unresponsive and fully clothed in the Murray River at Mildura by passers-by on May 1 2015.

Another man was on the bank at the time and began yelling out for those on the houseboat to help.

The man, who is a person of interest to police, is believed to have left the scene in Mr McCallion's white Nissan Pulsar shortly after.

Despite investigations, detectives are still unsure what led Mr McCallion to enter the river that afternoon but believe he may have been assaulted.

Police have released an image of Mr McCallion’s white Nissan Pulsar.
Police have released an image of Mr McCallion’s white Nissan Pulsar.

Investigators are hoping more people in the community may have information about Mr McCallion's earlier movements on Thursday, April 30 and the morning of Friday, May 1.

Anyone with information about Mr McCallion's death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Anonymous caller clue to river death

death police terrence mccallion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive effort to rescue driver from flooded ditch

        Premium Content Massive effort to rescue driver from flooded ditch

        News The driver was taken to hospital with a number of serious injuries including to his head and leg.

        How to livestream every game of junior rugby tournament

        Premium Content How to livestream every game of junior rugby tournament

        News Every game livestreamed from Kings of the Country rugby tournament.

        $2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

        Premium Content $2500 reward offered for stolen puppy's return

        News A Northern Rivers couple has offered a huge reward for the return of their puppy...

        Your chance to name Macadamia Castle’s newest critters

        Premium Content Your chance to name Macadamia Castle’s newest critters

        News The Northern Rivers community is being asked to celebrate the exciting arrivals...