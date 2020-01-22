Annual paddle to help young lifesavers

Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club nippers Zara and Felix Monti and Phoebe Pockley are looking forward to this Sunday's Byron Board Paddle, to be held on January 26. The paddle is a major fundraising event for the club.

Byron Bay Surf Life Saving Club nippers Zara and Felix Monti and Phoebe Pockley are looking forward to this Sunday's Byron Board Paddle, to be held on January 26. The paddle is a major fundraising event for the club.

A STRONG surf life saving club is a vital thing for any seaside town.

Drawing millions of visitors each year means it’s especially important Byron Bay’s enticing waters have a watchful eye over them.

For Byron Bay SLSC, the annual Byron Board Paddle raises crucial funds for equipment for nippers.

The paddle returns this Sunday.

One of the organisers and U12s nippers coach Jared Monti said the paddle, which has run since 2009, would help fund new boards and other rescue gear.

Monti said these essentials would help to prepare the club’s young members to look after locals and visitors in the years to come.

He encouraged anyone who could to take part in the paddle.

“It’s extremely important that we get people to just turn out and have a paddle,” he said.

You don’t need to be an athlete to take part on Sunday and in the unlikely event you get into trouble, you’ll be in the best company.

“You don’t need to be fit, you just need to come with a smile on your face.”

If you don’t want to paddle, there are other ways you can support the club; the day will be supported by Stone and Wood and Vegie Patch and proceeds from food and beverages will go to the club.

Music and food on the club deck will help to revitalise paddlers after their 2.2km journey from Wategos Beach to Main Beach.

Paddlers aged nine and up can take part.

Register online or on the day at Byron Bay SLSC (8am-9am) or at Wategos Beach (8am-10am).

The paddle starts at Wategos at 11am. Presentations will be about 1.30pm followed by the raffle.

Online registration is $10 per person, $30 for a family.

A business event involving teams of three is also running; entry is $150 and includes four T-shirts and four beer tickets.

The winner of the business race will take home a handcrafted wooden trophy.

Raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses.

Raffle tickets can be bought on the event website, byronboardpaddle.com.au.

Paddlers can register online at the same website.