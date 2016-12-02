35°
News

REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

Javier Encalada
| 2nd Dec 2016 3:20 PM
Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.
Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARK March 10 and 11, 2017, in your calendar as a weekend of music and fun at the inaugural Lismore Music Festival.

The event is planned to showcase 40 to 50 national and local acts over a number of venues around town.

On Friday, March 10, the festival will coincide with Eat the Street, so after the food is down the music will start from 6pm until midnight.

On Saturday, March 11, the music acts will be on stage from noon until late.

Although the line up will not be revealed just yet, co-directors and Lismore locals Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly said the acts will cover a number of music genres.

"We will have acts playing from punk to country and hillbilly, rock, pop and urban, even some cabaret, so the idea is to offer music for all tastes and all ages, so the whole community can enjoy the festival," said Scott Cooper.

"Besides the fact that we will be announcing some headliners and big event that normally would nor tour in Lismore, we will ensure that local talent is also showcased and represented."

Mr Cooper said some Triple J artists have been confirmed for the event, the festival also cater for older audiences.

"We've got some acts on board that are well-known and have been around for a while, and that will get slightly older audiences very excited," he said.

The festival will be targeted to the Northern Rivers community "because the acts will attract people from all over the area to come to Lismore and enjoy a great event here."

Besides a list of venues that have confirmed to be part of the event (the whole list will be announced in the coming weeks) there will be a stage in the CBD's Back Alley Gallery, which will be an alcohol-free venue.

With only 1000 two-day tickets for sale, the early bird release will see 250 tickets available half price to purchase from the festival's Facebook page for $100.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore lismore music festival music whatson

Plans for new brewery on the Northern Rivers in 2017

Plans for new brewery on the Northern Rivers in 2017

LOVE beer? You'll be able to taste the locally made brews on offer at this new facility, with construction to start in the new year.

4 places where you should not swim this summer

Bexhill Quarry in 2010 showing the break in the fence, used to gain entry to the water. Photo The Northern Star Archives

Warnings not to swim at these places

Which Northern Rivers town has the best Christmas tree?

Casino's Christmas tree 2016.

Each council have decked their towns with festive decorations.

Cannabis found 'hanging from clothes line'

Drugs were seized during a raid at Nimbin on November 29, 2016.

It wasn't the washing that was out to dry at this local home

Local Partners

Which Northern Rivers town has the best Christmas tree?

EACH of the Northern Rivers councils have decked out our towns with festive decorations.

4 places where you should not swim this summer

Bexhill Quarry in 2010 showing the break in the fence, used to gain entry to the water. Photo The Northern Star Archives

Warnings not to swim at these places

REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

Lismore Music Festival co-directors Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly.

Mark March 10 and 11 in your calendar

Not ten, but fifteen awesome things to do this week

ANNIVERSARY: Charity day party Nudge Nudge Wink Wink has raised almost $20,000 for local organisations in its first year of events.

This busy week we have pretty much every possible event you may want

Awards celebrate local talent for 25 years

MOST WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy will be given away again next week to the best among our talented musicians.

Ahead of Tuesday's ceremony we looked into the history of the awards

REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

Mark March 10 and 11 in your calendar for the inaugural event

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome their second child

Mila Kunis won't be naming her second child 'Hawkeye'

First look at Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise in The Mummy

Russell Crowe in a scene from the first teaser trailer for the movie The Mummy.

HOLLYWOOD heavyweights helm serious reboot of action franchise.

Where the Dolphins come from

CREATORS: Brendan Hanley and Darmin Cameron.

Find out the story of the Dolphin Awards got their name

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon-Levitt feels bad perpetuating celebrity culture

Awards celebrate local talent for 25 years

MOST WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy will be given away again next week to the best among our talented musicians.

Ahead of Tuesday's ceremony we looked into the history of the awards

Brunswick Heads set to dance to reggae

RHYTHM: Brisbane five-piece band Kingfisha.

Kingfisha brings their new music

Views, Charm, Creek and Rural Privacy

322 Kings Road, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Set of just under 11 acres (4.45Ha) this charming country property embodies what everyone loves about the hinterland. Sweeping north and west views will captivate...

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Byron Bay&#39;s Secret Hideaway

89 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Situated only a short walk to town and beaches at the end of a quiet lane on the crest of Ruskin and Paterson Streets, you could pass by this hidden gem 100 times...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

VIEWS &amp; COASTAL BREEZES!

6 Ewandale Close, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 3 $695,000

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!