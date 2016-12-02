REVEALED: A new Northern Rivers music festival in 2017

MARK March 10 and 11, 2017, in your calendar as a weekend of music and fun at the inaugural Lismore Music Festival.

The event is planned to showcase 40 to 50 national and local acts over a number of venues around town.

On Friday, March 10, the festival will coincide with Eat the Street, so after the food is down the music will start from 6pm until midnight.

On Saturday, March 11, the music acts will be on stage from noon until late.

Although the line up will not be revealed just yet, co-directors and Lismore locals Scott Cooper and Paul Connelly said the acts will cover a number of music genres.

"We will have acts playing from punk to country and hillbilly, rock, pop and urban, even some cabaret, so the idea is to offer music for all tastes and all ages, so the whole community can enjoy the festival," said Scott Cooper.

"Besides the fact that we will be announcing some headliners and big event that normally would nor tour in Lismore, we will ensure that local talent is also showcased and represented."

Mr Cooper said some Triple J artists have been confirmed for the event, the festival also cater for older audiences.

"We've got some acts on board that are well-known and have been around for a while, and that will get slightly older audiences very excited," he said.

The festival will be targeted to the Northern Rivers community "because the acts will attract people from all over the area to come to Lismore and enjoy a great event here."

Besides a list of venues that have confirmed to be part of the event (the whole list will be announced in the coming weeks) there will be a stage in the CBD's Back Alley Gallery, which will be an alcohol-free venue.

With only 1000 two-day tickets for sale, the early bird release will see 250 tickets available half price to purchase from the festival's Facebook page for $100.