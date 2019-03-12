Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘Not a single investor’: power station calls slammed

by Sarah Vogler
12th Mar 2019 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has rubbished the call of Federal LNP MPs for a new coal-fired power station to be built in Queensland, insisting it was not needed.

"We have not had any single investor come to the Qld government and say we want to invest in a new coal-fired power station," she said.

"Why, because renewables are driving energy prices lower.

"We have the right energy mix here in Queensland.

"We know that Queensland does not need a new coal-fired power station.

"The market will always decide this."

Ms Palaszczuk seized on the schism within the Federal Coalition over the issue describing it as "shambolic" and chaotic".

As revealed by The Courier-Mail last week, six Queensland Federal MPs backed calls for "immediate action" to underwrite a new generator to compete with state-owned generators.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out federal funding for a new coal-fired power station, saying the Palaszczuk Government would not support the idea.

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk coal powered station investors

Top Stories

    WATCH AND ACT: fire threat increases at Torrington

    WATCH AND ACT: fire threat increases at Torrington

    News FIREFIGHTERS are still battling two bush fires in the Tenterfield areas, as temperatures continue to soar.

    Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

    Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

    News Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers

    700 people say farewell to 'larrikin' firefighter

    premium_icon 700 people say farewell to 'larrikin' firefighter

    News Brian Fellows was a much-loved and highly respected man

    Sleepy coastal town now attracts a million visitors

    premium_icon Sleepy coastal town now attracts a million visitors

    Council News One million visitors in one year give massive boost to economy