Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anna Heinrich sported an unusual bikini in Byron Bay.
Anna Heinrich sported an unusual bikini in Byron Bay.
Celebrity

Anna Heinrich’s mind-blowing bikini

by Shireen Khalil
7th Dec 2018 10:33 AM

Anna Heinrich has baffled fans over her optical-illusion bikini.

Currently in Byron Bay with hubby, former Bachelor Tim Robards, the blond-haired beauty posted an Instagram snap of herself posing in what appears to be a striped, nautical red-and-white bikini. But all is not as it appears.

"Spot the dots. Do you only see stripes?" she wrote alongside the post.

Commenters appeared confused, with one asking: "Are the stripes made of tiny polka dots? "This kind of thing can keep people up at night."

Among a string of compliments for her toned-looking body and protruding abs, were fans still trying to crack the code.

"I only see stripes, no polka dots," one person said, while another joked, "I'm dizzy now after noticing all the stripes."

She has left followers hanging since she posted the image last night.

Heinrich and Robards, who tied the knot in June, after five years since meeting on The Bachelor, were in the coastal town to celebrate their friend's wedding.

anna heinrich bikini post celebrity editors picks instagram

Top Stories

    Drivers ignore new 'no right turn' rule at Alstonville

    premium_icon Drivers ignore new 'no right turn' rule at Alstonville

    News THERE has been an urgent call for a "proper, safe” interchange at this dangerous Bruxner Highway interchange, as drivers flout a controversial road rule.

    • 7th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    Court outcome a 'wake-up call' to regulatory authorities

    premium_icon Court outcome a 'wake-up call' to regulatory authorities

    News Lawyer says failed defamation case was "a win for free speech”

    Former RAAF officer follows military plane's final flight

    premium_icon Former RAAF officer follows military plane's final flight

    News North Coast resident explained how special the aircraft is

    Councils’ underdog fight against insurance broker

    premium_icon Councils’ underdog fight against insurance broker

    Council News A group of rural NSW councils has launched a class action.

    Local Partners