Why gross acts make for entertaining viewing

FORGET greed, these days gross is good.

Instead of the likes of Wall Street's villain Gordon Gekko raking in millions by squeezing clients, we have heroes like YouTube's Dr Sandra Lee making money squeezing pus.

Posing as Dr Pimple Popper, she's hit with millions of clicks every day as she rids patients of the grossest growths ever captured on video.

I'm not judging her - it's actually brave and necessary work - but I am judging us. (Yes, I'm one of those who watches - with eyes all but squeezed tight.) Why are we so into gross-outs?

Dr Sandra Lee, Dr Pimple Popper TLC

Almost every day, the information superhighway provides us with ever-more car crash viewing - from the woman shaving her legs in a public pool in north Queensland to the woman shaving her legs in a drinking fountain in a public park.

Have we always been so disgusting? Or is the lure of internet infamy enticing these offenders out from the shadows?

The world just seems more comfortable with private bodily functions going public - it's a literal interpretation of better out than in.

As someone who has known a pimple or too in her time, the attraction of watching Dr Lee and her patients is that it makes me feel like a supermodel by comparison.

I may carry a bit more weight since having children, but at least it's not in the shape of a 5kg ball of pus on my forehead.