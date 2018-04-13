Menu
Peter Hollingworth with his wife Ann at a 2008 event.
News

Wife of former Governor-General missing

by Ed Gardiner
13th Apr 2018 6:14 AM

THERE are fears for the safety of Ann Hollingworth, wife of former Governor-General Peter Hollingworth, after she went missing in Malvern last night.

Kathleen Ann Hollingworth is missing. Picture: Victoria Police
The 81-year-old was last seen outside her home at about 9:30pm.

Family members are concerned for Ann's welfare and describe her disappearance as out of character.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, floral top, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a black handbag.

 

Peter Hollingworth served as Governor-General of Australia from 2001-2003.

Investigators have released an image of Ann.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Malvern Police Station on 8823 5600.

ed.gardiner@news.com.au

@edjgardiner

ann hollingworth governor general missing peter hollingworth

