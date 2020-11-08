Animated tool explains 2017 flood disaster, future options

THERE is no single magic solution to make Lismore floodproof, and the options offered to the community will have different consequences, according to the digital modelling done by experts, which will be available to the community as animations next week.

Lismore City Council will publish animations showing how the 2017 floods happened and what the impact of some options raised could be on the city, once the Lismore Flood Risk Management Project draft goes on exhibition.

Six flood-mitigating ideas have been included in a new Lismore Flood Risk Management Project draft report.

The options are:

• Option 1 - CBD levee raise to provide one-in-20-year flood protection.

• Option 2 - South Lismore levee raise to provide one-in-20-year flood protection.

• Option 3 - Excavate to increase Wilsons River conveyance at 387 Keen St.

• Option 4 - Removal of Kyogle Rd railway embankment and viaduct.

• Option 5 - Increase conveyance at key hydraulic controls at Bruxner Highway, Caniaba Rd and Krauss Ave.

• Option 6 - Combined option, reflective of implementing Options 1 to 5.

Lismore City Council's Strategic Planning Co-ordinator, Paula Newman, said the options offered will not make Lismore completely floodproof.

"The option to raise the levee for a one-in-20-year flood would keep the Lismore CBD dry, however, you can't say that for the whole of Lismore," she said.

"The model said the levee has a negative impact on North Lismore, and I think South Lismore as well.

"When you develop flood plans, one of the important things is that you need a package of measures, specially for a place like Lismore.

"Also, the option to excavate the Wilsons River bends to increase its conveyance, provide an additional time for evacuation (...) it does not provide any extra physical protection per se."

The study examined a number of scenarios and offered preferred options to protect the city for the "least expenditure of public monies".

"We can also model what would happen today in Lismore if we had a one-in-100 year flood and how fast the water would move in an event of that scale."

Council will look into the draft at their meeting on Tuesday, and if agreed on, the document will go on public exhibition shortly after.