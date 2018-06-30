Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

Lisa Mackie with rooster Moey at Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary. Moey was rescued from a Northern Rivers forest, where he was dumped and attacked by a dog, before he came to Sugarshine.

IT'S a place where the animals seem like they live a life of bliss.

But many of the furry or feathered residents of Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary have come from dire circumstances.

A white rooster named Moey, rescued from a Northern Rivers forest where he was dumped before being attacked by dogs, was among them.

Moey was suffering from the parasitic trichomoniasis when he was rescued by the Wyrallah group, but was now faring much better two years on.

Sugarshine volunteer Lisa Mackie said people dumping roosters in particular had become an increasing problem.

After a group of roosters were recently left at the Ballina Botanical Gardens, Ms Mackie has urged residents to quit dumping animals across the region.

She recently took to social media after they were alerted to a group of five or six roosters left there.

When she arrived to attempt to rescue them, Ms Mackie said there was just one rooster remaining.

"Obviously something's happened to them,” she said.

"I was just really distressed about it.”

She said the other roosters could have been attacked by snakes, dogs or foxes or hit by cars. And unfortunately, this was not an isolated case.

"We get messaged three or four times a week about dumped roosters across the Northern Rivers,” she said.

Ms Mackie said there should be an industry standard to ban the sale of chicks that have not had their gender determined.

"I think people buy unsexed chicks because they want backyard eggs and then, biologically, 50 per cent of them are male and they don't lay eggs,” she said.

She said roosters would also cause problems for those living in suburban environments.

"I think people should be trying to avoid buying unsexed chicks,” she said.

"You should probably consider rescue and try and find hens that need homes already.”

While they have a fresh coop built by residents, Ms Mackie said many of the roosters in the care of Sugarshine would welcome adoption from residents who have the space for them.

Meanwhile, a fundraising trivia night will be held to support Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary next month.

The event will be held at Lismore City Bowling Club from 6pm next Saturday, July 7.

Funds raised on the night will go towards waterproofing for one of the sanctuary's sheds and to complete wiring on the new rooster enclosure.

For more information visit Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary on Facebook or the website sugarshinefarm.com.au.