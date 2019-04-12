Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is appealing her sentence for animal cruelty charges.
A woman is appealing her sentence for animal cruelty charges.
Crime

Animal cruelty offender appeals her prison sentence

Liana Turner
by
12th Apr 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers woman will today face an appeal hearing for her sentence over serious animal cruelty offences.

Leah Angela Braid, 50, of Bonalbo, was last year convicted of three counts of failing to provide proper and sufficient food to an animal and two counts of failing to provide vet treatment to an animal she was in charge of.

The charges were laid after the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals attended Braid's property to find a horse and foal, both severely malnourished.

Braid's solicitor, Rod Behan, has told Lismore District Court submissions are expected to span half an hour.

A representative of the RSPCA is present in court for the hearing.

Braid was sentenced before Casino Local Court to mostly-concurrent prison terms of three months in August.

The last of those sentences was due to expire on December 28.

But she was released on bail pending an appeal of that sentence.

At the time of the offences last year, she was already on a section 9 bond for previous animal cruelty offences.

The hearing is expected to proceed before Judge Wells later this morning.

animal cruelty bonalbo lismore district court
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Disgraceful, dangerous': Driver too drunk to notice police

    premium_icon 'Disgraceful, dangerous': Driver too drunk to notice police

    Crime A DRINKING session with workmates ended in disaster for a 21-year-old Lennox Head man.

    • 12th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
    Real estate agent faces court over Alstonville fire

    premium_icon Real estate agent faces court over Alstonville fire

    Crime The woman's lawyer has asked for time to consider the police brief

    Cellar doors open: Take a peek inside spirit distillery

    premium_icon Cellar doors open: Take a peek inside spirit distillery

    Business Husk Distillers have made a name for themselves

    • 12th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
    'Action needs to be taken' on one-way trial

    premium_icon 'Action needs to be taken' on one-way trial

    Council News Businesses welcome news of extraordinary meeting