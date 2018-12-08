Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dog tethered to the back of the truck. Picture: Katie Cole/Facebook
The dog tethered to the back of the truck. Picture: Katie Cole/Facebook
Crime

Dog clings to semi-trailer framework at 100km/h

by Chris Honnery
8th Dec 2018 1:39 PM

A DOG has been spotted tethered to the framework of a semi-trailer, which was reportedly travelling at 100km/h along a southeast Queensland motorway this morning.

The image has caused a stir on social media, with several people calling for the incident to be reported to the police and RSPCA.

The photo was taken on the Ipswich Motorway about 9am by passing motorist Katie Cole, who said it was very distressing to see.

"It was driving along the motorway so it was travelling pretty fast," she said.

"I'm concerned for the dog. It's a big dog but it should be inside the cabin or something, not tied to the back of the truck.

"It looked as if it was tied to the framework by rope."

Ms Cole said she had reported the incident to the RSPCA this morning.

The Courier-Mail has reached out to both the RSPCA and the transport company for comment.

animal cruelty animals dogs editors picks semi trailer truckies

Top Stories

    Popular North Coast landmark hits the market

    premium_icon Popular North Coast landmark hits the market

    Property THE online real estate listing generated nearly 2000 views in the first day.

    Traumatic Northern Rivers web series receives award

    premium_icon Traumatic Northern Rivers web series receives award

    TV Deadlock won Best online Series at AACTA 2018

    Hardships and isolation for new settlers

    premium_icon Hardships and isolation for new settlers

    News Life on the Northern Rivers was tough

    Doctors call for ban on cult's false 'healing'

    premium_icon Doctors call for ban on cult's false 'healing'

    News Group's president says regulatory bodies must "clean up their act"

    Local Partners