Tortured kitten starts her second life

THIS kitten is living proof some cats really do have nine lives.

To look at her, you almost wouldn't know she was the same cat tortured by a university student three months ago.

The kitten - initially dubbed Cinders but now named Clare - has found a loving new home, but still has a long road to full recovery.

Toowong Family Vet nurse Tahlia Woodlock said Clare's injuries were horrific.

"She was in a fair bit of shock… and at risk of serious infection," she said.

Ms Woodlock has been heavily involved in the animal's treatment and even helped find her a new home.

Clare suffered serious burns when thrown into a hot oven.



Clare's new owner saw her for the first time when she was dropping her other cat off at the vet and instantly fell in love.

Ms Woodlock said Clare would need ongoing medical attention - she is unable to retract her paws because of the burns and cuts, and will probably need significant dental work.

"She may require specialist dental attention if her dental health does not improve," she said.

Staff at Toowong Family Vet have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the kitten's ongoing medical costs.

The clinic has already raised $900 of a $2500 target.

Clare had her teeth ripped out and claws cut.



Clare's torturer Jiawen Zhang pleaded guilty to serious animal cruelty in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old was sentenced to six months' prison with immediate parole after inflicting callous acts against the innocent kitten, including burning her in the oven, cutting her paws and flushing her in the toilet.

Ms Woodlock said she was motivated to start crowd funding after the court did not order Zhang to cover the cat's medical bills.

Clare in the loving arms of veterinary nurse Tahlia Woodlock. Picture: Mark Cranitch



"He hasn't had any ramifications from it, which is really disappointing," Ms Woodlock said.

"He has not had to pay a fine, he has not had to serve any jail time, there's really no negative consequences for his actions."

RSPCA prosecutor Tracey Jackson said heinous acts of animal cruelty should concern the community.

"There is an undeniable correlation between offending against animals, and offending against people," she said.