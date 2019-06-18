Animal cruelty accused arrested at Casino saleyards

Detectives on the Northern Rivers have arrested and charged a farmer with cattle theft and animal cruelty offences. Police allege the man cut out large parts of calves' ears with scissors to remove their earmark identifications.

Detectives on the Northern Rivers have arrested and charged a farmer with cattle theft and animal cruelty offences. Police allege the man cut out large parts of calves' ears with scissors to remove their earmark identifications. NSW Police

AN APPALLING act of animal cruelty has been described by a senior police officer as "very disturbing".

Investigators from the Richmond Police District's Rural Crime Prevention Team allege that on May 21, a 35-year-old farmer mustered his cattle and found, in his herd, cows, calves and a bull, belonging to his neighbour.

Police allege the man returned the cows and bull but kept five calves, cutting their ears with scissors to remove their earmark identifications.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the crime prevention team arrested the man after he presented the animals as his own for sale at a livestock exchange in Casino, where several people observed the injured animals and called police.

Officers then confirmed ownership of the cattle through DNA samples.

Around midday today, police attended the cattle saleyards at Casino where they arrested the farmer.

"He was taken to the Casino Police Station and charged with a number of serious theft and aggravated acts of cruelty upon an animal charges," Inspector Lindsay said.

The man has been released on bail and will appear in Casino Local Court on Thursday, July 4.

Insp Lindsay said the man will face significant charges.

"My officers were disturbed in what are serious animal cruelty charges," he said.

"This man is facing very serious matters... for stealing cattle and the animal cruelty charges have significant penalties."

Livestock theft is a growing crime in the region and Insp Lindsay urged anyone with any knowledge to come forward and contact police.

He said police take this crime very seriously.

"Cattle theft is an issue for this community. Cattle are worth a lot of money; this is people's livelihood," he said.