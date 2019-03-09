Anh Do brings back hit live show

COMEDIAN: Anh Do returns with his best-selling memoir, The Happiest Refugee.

ARTIST, writer and comedian Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry since 2010.

Do and his family fled to Australia as refugees in 1980.

In The Happiest Refugee, Do tells of how his family survived five days in a leaky fishing boat nine and a half metres long and two metres wide.

During the trip his family and the rest of the passengers were attacked by two different bands of pirates.

After settling in Sydney and six months before finishing his combined Business Law degree, law firms offered him jobs which required 60 hours of work a week.

He opted to take up stand-up comedy instead, and The Happiest Refugee Show was also born.

Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story.

Since 2013, Do has cut back on comedy to focus on painting full-time. He was a finalist in the Archibald Prize in 2014 and 2017.

When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencie happiness.