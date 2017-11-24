Angus Stone gets woken up by the cows licking his yurt

CHANTEUSE Julia Stone dissed all the dirt, and the yurt, on brother Angus' alternative lifestyle in the Byron Shire, on triple j Breakfast program, and it was glorious.

Speaking to presenters Ben Harvey and Liam Stapleton, Julia Stone was asked by Liam if is was true a rumour he heard that Angus Stone cannot build on his property because he lives in a National Park and instead he has to live in a yurt on a hill.

"I don't think that's true," she said.

"He definitely can build, but he decided he wanted to live in a yurt."

A traditional yurt or ger is a portable, round tent covered with skins or felt and used as a dwelling by nomads in the steppes of Central Asia.

This type of dwelling has become very fashionable in the Northern Rivers as temporary dwellings.

Julia Stone said her brother has a cabin and a yurt at his property in the Byron hinterland.

"He made this kind of Scandinavian hut that is his living space and then the yurt became this incredible room with music instruments and a pool table and couches, kind of like a hang (out) room," Stone explained.

"For years he lived in the yurt.

"When I stay up there sometimes I sleep in the yurt because it's actually really nice: it's right at the top of the hill, so you can see everything from up there.

"One of the loveliest things about it is the cows, in the morning, they come up to the yurt and they lick the outside of the yurt to get the moisture off it.

"You wake up to this strange noise of cows licking all the way around the yurt; it's a little bit creepy, but then you realise it's just the cows."

Speaking from the US during their American tour, the duo just announced an extension to their 2018 Australian tour including a number of regional centres.

But local fans won't need to wait too long to see the famous sibling on stage, as they will be performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay on January 2, 2018.

The duo's latest video clip, for the song Chateau, features Australian actor Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy on Stranger Things 2.