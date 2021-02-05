Angus heifers stolen, 25 cattle suspiciously moved

Police are appealing for the public's help as they investigate two Red Angus stud heifers stolen from a property near Lismore.

Police are appealing for the public's help as they investigate two Red Angus stud heifers stolen from a property near Lismore.

Police have appealed for public assistance as they investigate incidents of cattle theft and attempted theft in Northern NSW.

Officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team are investigating after two Angus stud heifers were allegedly stolen from a property near Lismore.

“On Tuesday, January 19, police were contacted by a property owner stating two Red Angus stud heifers were unable to be located,” police said.

“It’s believed the two cattle were stolen between late December 2020 and early January 2021.

“Additional inquiries revealed that a further six heifers were believed to have been stolen from the property on Skyline Rd sometime between Wednesday 30 September and Thursday 8 October 2020.”

The stolen cattle were not tagged, branded or earmarked.

Police are also investigating after someone attempted to steal about 25 head of cattle from a secure paddock on the Pacific Highway at New Italy some time between Tuesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 21.

“It’s understood an unknown number of persons herded about 25 head of cattle from a secure paddock into a set of cattle yards,” police said.

“The owners of the property returned to locate the cattle inside the yards.

“The owner notified police and officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team commenced inquiries.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of the property between Tuesday 19 and Thursday 21 January 2021 to come forward to police.”

Anyone with information about either incident should contact local police or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.