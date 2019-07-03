Menu
Tariq Sims’ wife has lept to his defence following his suspension by the NRL judiciary.
Rugby League

Wife slams NRL judiciary over Tariq Sims' punishment

by Zac Rayson
3rd Jul 2019 9:54 AM

A DEJECTED Tariq Sims will miss Origin III, handed  a one-game ban by the NRL judiciary for dangerous contact on Cowboys' skipper Michael Morgan.

But Sims' wife, Ashleigh, has blown up at the judgement, lashing out at the judiciary panel in an explosive social media post.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday night to declare Tariq "not guilty", saying "you did not do anything wrong" and that "EVERYONE could see .. you should not have even been charged".

Ashleigh also hinted at bias in the three-man panel's make-up, writing "a panel of 3, 2 being Queenslanders, decided that you were (guilty) ... and fans are meant to believe in this games integrity."

The judiciary panel consists of highly respected former NRL players and coaches: Bob Lindner, Dallas Johnson and Mal Cochrane.

Lindner and Johnson both represented Queensland and Australia, while "Mighty Mal" Cochrane was born in NSW but did not appear in Origin.

Ashleigh praised the character of her husband, declaring "You're not a grub on or off the field, you're a respectable team mate, man, father and husband.

"I know your back bone is stronger than mine, and even though this unfairness hurts, you will get on with the job and fight even harder to make your mark in this game."

Here's Ashleigh's controversial post in full:

 

Sims was initially charged with a grade two dangerous contact, but it was successfully downgraded to grade one following lengthy deliberation by the panel.

As a result, Sims misses just one - not three - matches, and can front up for the Dragons against Canberra this weekend.

Here's more of the reaction from fans:

 

 

 

 

 

