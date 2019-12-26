Angry dad hunts ’parasite’ who left daughter to die

Maxwell Rich says something needs to change after his 18-year-old daughter, Ebony, was left to die on the side of the road after a horrific crash on Christmas morning. Photo: Ashley Carter

A DESPERATE dad is pleading for help to find the driver who left his daughter to die on the side of the road after a horrific crash on Christmas morning.

Maxwell Rich's 18-year-old daughter, Ebony, was run off the road at Elimbah about 9.20am on Wednesday when a Subaru Impreza crashed into her car.

The car, which bore stolen registration plates, came hooning behind Ms Rich's Suzuki Swift before ramming it, causing her to flip multiple times before crashing into a ditch.

As she lay bleeding and trapped, the driver of the stolen car fled the scene.

Thankfully, a third driver who witnessed the crash stopped and cut Ms Rich from her seatbelt to get her to safety when he saw fuel and oil leaking into the car.

Ebony Rich suffered multiple injuries when she was run off the road yesterday by an alleged stolen car. Photo: Contributed

"I am beyond grateful for the amazing and thoughtful humans that saved my life today," she wrote.

"I will never forget how incredible of a person you are, if it wasn't for you, other bystanders and the Queensland Ambulance Service … I would not be here to write this."

Mr Rich had just finished cooking Christmas breakfast when he got a phone call from his son telling him what had happened.

"I couldn't believe what I was hearing," he said.

"I came into this hospital and I was shaking. I don't even know where I parked my car."

He said his daughter had suffered multiple injuries, including cuts to her head and internal bruising.

But that was nothing, he said, compared to the trauma she was now facing.

"My daughter's only 18. To do this to her … is criminal," he said.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the Subaru Impreza driving in the area to contact police. Photo: Contributed

Ms Rich wrote on social media that her "life flashed before her eyes" during the crash.

"It goes to show that you may be the safest driver on the road, but that doesn't mean everyone else will be," she wrote.

Before the crash, Ms Rich had dropped her younger brother at his girlfriend's house. Mr Rich said if his son had been in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, he would have died.

He said something had to change to curb the shocking amount of road incidents involving stolen cars.

"This needs to stop. It needs to stop with our youth, it needs to stop completely," he said.

Mr Rich said his daughter had worked hard to save for her Suzuki Swift, which was no completely written off. Photo: Contributed

The Elimbah father said he hoped the driver handed themselves into authorities, and urged residents to keep an eye out for the car.

"This parasite who left my daughter in this situation continued on," he said.

"Open your eyes and let's find this person, for Ebony's sake and for everybody else's sake.

Mr Rich thanked police and staff at Sunshine Coast University Hospital for their professionalism and taking care of his family during the horrific time.

"They had to put up with me, and they've helped my daughter out tenfold," he said.

Police have not found the Subaru or the driver.

The QPS spokeswoman said anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the maroon Subaru Impreza driving dangerously in the area should contact police.

Quote this number: QP1902564442