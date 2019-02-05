Menu
A CALLIOPE man was escorted through a back-door of the Gladstone Courthouse after a group of angry people were reportedly waiting outside for him.
Angry crowd waits outside for convicted sex-offender

Sarah Barnham
5th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
A CALLIOPE man was escorted through a back door of the Gladstone Courthouse after a group of angry people were reportedly waiting outside for him.

The man, who cannot be named, was in Gladstone Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with reporting requirements.

The court was told the man was placed on strict reporting conditions, under the Child Protection (Offender Reporting) Act 2004, for "sex-based offences" in 2014.

His court proceedings were interrupted when members of the gallery began shouting and swearing.

One person said the man should wear an ankle monitor before the pair left the courtroom.

When the man was leaving after his proceedings were finalised, he was escorted back into the courtroom by a police officer.

The officer told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella there were people outside the court causing a disturbance over the man's court matters.

The man was escorted out of the courtroom through the watch-house door.

Mr Kinsella said vigilantism would not be tolerated.

"People are not to take matters into their own hands," he said to members of the gallery.

"That will only lead to individuals being charged.

"Is that clear?"

The court heard the man did not alert police when he was staying in Gladstone with his girlfriend and a child.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the offending was aggravated because there was a child living at the unregistered address.

Mr Sleep told the court the man was asked why he didn't report the change of address but could not provide a lawful reason.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the girlfriend moved from Calliope into Gladstone and sometimes his client would stay with her in Gladstone.

Mr Kinsella told the man his breach was serious.

"People convicted of these types of offences should be subject to intensive supervision," he said.

The man was sentenced to seven days jail for breaching his reporting conditions, suspended for six months.

He was warned any further breaches would mean actual jail time.

    • 5th Feb 2019 7:45 AM