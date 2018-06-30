Angry Anderson confirms Rose Tattoo gig

ANGRY Anderson has confirmed he will be touring with Australian rock band Rose Tattoo later this year and they are coming to Casino.

"The wise amongst us have always said 'never say never' so with the spirit of that in mind... here we go again!” he said.

"I'm very excited to be going out again as Rose Tattoo, 100% adrenalin- fuelled Aussie rock 'n' f---ing roll, played in the traditional Aussie way with passion and total commitment to the moment.

It became unclear if the band would continue after drummer Paul DeMarco was arrested and jailed in 2014 for illegal gun possession and being a member of a gun-running syndicate.

But Angry Anderson said he has put together a temporary line-up for this tour. "As there is no permanent Rose Tattoo line-up at the moment, until Demarco gets out, I have assembled the finest bunch of rogues, worthy to wear the colours, to accompany me into the fray.”

"Dai Pritchard on slide, of course, in my eyes he has no equal. Second guitar is Bob Spencer, a monster of a player, one of the greatest players I have ever seen and has been a close friend, brother and ally for the past forty years. Mark Evans on bass, his pedigree is enshrined in Aussie rock history. Keeping the seat warm for Demarco is the legendary drummer John 'Watto' Watson, another monster of a player.”