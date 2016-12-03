Anglicare cleans up for housing affordability

RIBBON CUTTING: Anglicare North Coast members with Shane Oho (middle), who will be operating the new GR8CLEAN business to raise funds for affordable housing.

GET your air conditioner cleaned, your driveway cleared or your smoke alarm batteries replaced to help out the Northern Rivers housing affordability crisis.

Anglicare North Coast launched its first social enterprise on Friday - the GR8CLEAN specialist cleaning service - to help those with little time or those who are incapable of doing some tasks.

All money raised will go into Anglicare's housing affordability fund.

Anglicare North Coast CEO Estelle Graham said the service has come at a time when housing availability continues to decline.

"This area is particularly bad,” she explained. "Looking at our demographics, there's low income and rents are quite high.

"Affordable housing is essential for people to be able to simply live their lives.

"If you don't have somewhere safe and affordable to live and raise your family, it's difficult to address any other problems in your life.

"For example, it's hard to send your kids to school and it's hard to live on a budget.”

GR8CLEAN is primarily designed as an air-conditioner and pressure cleaning business, but the business operator, Shane Aho, said he could work on a range of maintenance tasks.

He said getting your air conditioner routinely inspected and cleaned was important to reduce energy bills and keep healthy.

GR8CLEAN services Ballina, Byron Bay, Lismore and Alstonville.

For more information visit gr8clean.com.au and to book an appointment, call 66424345.