Anglican diocese: 'As far as we are concerned we are in'

Renovations to the North Coast Children's Home, circa 1970.

THE Anglican Diocese of Grafton confirmed it has not yet been accepted as part of the National Redress Scheme.

Victims of child sexual abuse at Lismore's North Coast Children's Home could benefit from the National Redress Scheme by submitting claims through the Anglican Diocese of Grafton, as soon as the application is confirmed by the government.

Yesterday, the Department of Social Services - the organisation that administers the National Redress Scheme - denied the diocese had officially joined the scheme.

The religious organisation last week told The Northern Star it had been accepted.

But today a spokesperson offered a clarification.

"We have indicated to the National Redress Scheme that we are participating. We have done our side of the work,” the spokesperson said.

"Our participation will be accepted by the NRS in a matter of time.

"We have been informed that the Minister for Social Services is expected to make a declaration shortly that the Diocese of Grafton is a participating institution in NRS.

"As far as the Diocese is concerned we are 'in' and participating.”

The organisation representative also pointed out that the NRS was not the only way for victims to seek compensation.

"There are other ways for ex-residents of the NCCH to lodge claims for compensation with the Diocese, other than via the NRS. These ways have been used for several years, prior to the introduction of the NRS,” the spokesperson said.

"Anyone who makes application for redress under the NRS will have their application held until the Diocese has been confirmed a participating institution.

"No genuine applicant will be prevented from contacting the Diocese seeking compensation.”