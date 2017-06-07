Anglers oppose beach 4WD track's closure

OPEN THE GATE: Northern Beaches Users Club president Denis Magnay, and other 4WD owners, want council to open the track at Angels Beach.

LOCAL fishers are annoyed that Ballina Shire Council has locked the 4WD track at Angels Beach.

It has been done due to the construction of the Coastal Recreational Pathway (CRP), along with a new car park at the former access point.

The pathway has proved very popular.

At Angels Beach, 170m of the new CRP has been built on the former 4WD track.

Denis Magnay, from the Northern Beaches Users Club, argued that section of the new path could still be shared with vehicles and noted two council decisions last year that allowed the "status quo to be maintained" to allow 4WD vehicles access to the beach between sunset and sunrise -- that is, only at night.

"The track has been used for 40 years with no problem," he said.

He said the Ballina Coastal Reserve Plan of Management 2003, which has been lodged with the State Government, included the Angels Beach 4WD track.

He said it was important to anglers to have access to Angels Beach as some fishers preferred beach fishing, and fish at various beaches depending on sea conditions and where the fish were biting.

He said Angels Beach was the only beach in the Ballina township area that had 4WD access which was perfect for older fishers and also allowed the anglers to keep their cars off the busy Coast Road.

While he said the number of anglers who used the beach didn't make it as busy as "Bondi Beach", he said it was still used regularly enough.

However, the planning consent for the CRP, issued by Ballina Shire Council in 2014, only allows restricted access onto the Coastal Recreational Path at the Angels Beach car park for emergency vehicles via a removable bollard, which was installed six months ago when the path was completed.

Council's general manager, Paul Hickey, it was "necessary to close 4WD access to the north of the Angels Beach car park to comply with the conditions of the planning consent and to avoid conflict between 4WDs and people accessing the path."

"The elected council has asked for options to be presented to reinstate 4WD access to Angels Beach and to date no agreed option has been confirmed by the elected council."

Further reports on access options are being prepared.