Anglers face heavy fines in prohibited fishing zone

BOATIES heading out on the water this Easter long weekend are reminded about no-take green zones in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

BOATIES heading out on the water this Easter long weekend are reminded about no-take green zones in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. Tourism Tropical North Qld

BOATIES heading out on the water this Easter long weekend are reminded about no-take green zones in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

It comes after several recreational fishers were convicted for taking fish in prohibited zones in recent months.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority field management assistant director Ben Kettle said people should understand the rules.

"It might be holidays for most but this is a busy time of the year for our compliance teams," Mr Kettle said.

"Aerial and vessel patrols are running day and night over the Easter holidays, targeting illegal fishing activities reef-wide."

Anglers caught in a no-take green zone can expect a fine of up to $2100.

"Don't be complacent about where you are and what you're doing," Mr Kettle said.

Marine park users are also encouraged to report illegal activity to the authority.

"Any information is invaluable and all reported incidents are taken seriously," Mr Kettle said.

"The local knowledge of marine park users is important in helping us to make sure we're effective in protecting the reef from illegal activities."

Zoning maps are available from the authority's website, which has information about on-water and island activities.

"Make sure you know where you are at all times when on the water and what you're allowed to do in each zone," Mr Kettle said.

You can also download the Eye on the Reef app.

Visit gbrmpa.gov.au or call 1800380048 for more information.