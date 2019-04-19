Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOATIES heading out on the water this Easter long weekend are reminded about no-take green zones in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.
BOATIES heading out on the water this Easter long weekend are reminded about no-take green zones in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. Tourism Tropical North Qld
Business

Anglers face heavy fines in prohibited fishing zone

Mark Zita
by
19th Apr 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOATIES heading out on the water this Easter long weekend are reminded about no-take green zones in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

It comes after several recreational fishers were convicted for taking fish in prohibited zones in recent months.

Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority field management assistant director Ben Kettle said people should understand the rules.

"It might be holidays for most but this is a busy time of the year for our compliance teams," Mr Kettle said.

"Aerial and vessel patrols are running day and night over the Easter holidays, targeting illegal fishing activities reef-wide."

Anglers caught in a no-take green zone can expect a fine of up to $2100.

"Don't be complacent about where you are and what you're doing," Mr Kettle said.

Marine park users are also encouraged to report illegal activity to the authority.

"Any information is invaluable and all reported incidents are taken seriously," Mr Kettle said.

"The local knowledge of marine park users is important in helping us to make sure we're effective in protecting the reef from illegal activities."

Zoning maps are available from the authority's website, which has information about on-water and island activities.

"Make sure you know where you are at all times when on the water and what you're allowed to do in each zone," Mr Kettle said.

You can also download the Eye on the Reef app.

Visit gbrmpa.gov.au or call 1800380048 for more information.

gladstone region great barrier reef marine park authority
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Good Friday

    premium_icon LIST: What's open, what's closed on Good Friday

    News WE'VE put together a list of which of your favourite restaurants, cafes and supermarkets are open in Lismore, Ballina and Casino.

    Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    premium_icon Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    Crime Casino mum and dad speak during babysitter's sentencing

    35-minute delays on Pacific Highway at Woodburn

    35-minute delays on Pacific Highway at Woodburn

    News Holiday traffic is causing significant delays on the Pacific Highway

    Bluesfest Day 1: Blue skies and painful fashion choices

    premium_icon Bluesfest Day 1: Blue skies and painful fashion choices

    Music It was a day of no rain but plenty of love